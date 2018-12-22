Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Bokf increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 4,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,313 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.35M, up from 56,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SAIC loses out on bid to prototype light tank for Army – Washington Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “General Dynamics Bags a $1.2 Billion Deal for Abrams M1 Tanks – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics’ (GD) GDIT Says Navy Awards it SeaPort NxG Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. On Monday, October 15 CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 22,500 shares. Shares for $100,585 were bought by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7. The insider Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 11,726 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.4% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,732 shares. Srb holds 0.06% or 2,784 shares. Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.23% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Weatherstone Management accumulated 2,099 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 269 shares. Lincoln National reported 3,358 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.08% stake. Edgar Lomax Va reported 68,414 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp accumulated 11.88 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 45,133 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,855 shares to 23,686 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,646 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 6. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, April 12. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 2 report. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold”.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. As per Thursday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20900 target in Tuesday, July 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acg Wealth has invested 6.81% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winfield Assocs has 7,502 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 0.56% or 36,316 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 160,863 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al has invested 3.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Pension reported 528,040 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whittier has 194,550 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Korea Corp reported 287,086 shares. Perkins Capital holds 0.33% or 2,576 shares. Essex Inc reported 0.35% stake. Paragon Cap Limited Com holds 0% or 2,551 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roffman Miller Associate Pa owns 2.74% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 117,217 shares.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $174.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Preferred Stk (PFF) by 88,846 shares to 111,056 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Hgh Yield Muni Index.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “3M Co. (MMM) Reports Agreement to Acquire the Technology Business of M*Modal for $1B – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.