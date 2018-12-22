Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 28.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 13,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 42.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $461,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, September 28. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Wednesday, November 22 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, August 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 23. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 273 shares worth $29,407. CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80 million.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 91,083 shares to 3,097 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,965 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Inv holds 164,358 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has 0.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 89,259 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 120,166 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alesco Ltd Co accumulated 7,645 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.35% or 123,820 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Bank accumulated 275 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,878 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 26,565 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management has 14,376 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.57% or 52,789 shares. 1,650 are owned by Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,914 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 1.06% or 831,848 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 37,997 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 4.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lincoln National owns 10,403 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability has 15,540 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 15,673 were accumulated by Amg National Tru National Bank. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 2,132 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 11.76M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 5,641 shares. Heritage Invsts Management has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Orca Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 2.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,704 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67 million on Friday, August 3. OWENS JAMES W also bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, March 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, November 10. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, April 19 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, January 17 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $174.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 15,950 shares to 41,137 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

