Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 19,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.49 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 11.55 million shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY. OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 16/04/2018 – BP CAN MANAGE PORTFOLIO TO AVOID STRANDED ASSETS: CEO DUDLEY; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Inorganic Capex $400M

Knott David M increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) by 15.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 12,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,010 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79M, up from 80,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 9.64 million shares traded or 87.62% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic by 35,593 shares to 187,016 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.69M shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa N Adr (NYSE:CHT).

