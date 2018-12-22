Among 8 analysts covering TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. TRI Pointe Group had 12 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Evercore upgraded TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on Thursday, October 25 to “In-Line” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Monday, July 30 report. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Wedbush. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 20 report. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, July 30. See TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) latest ratings:

25/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $15 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $11 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $16 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $13 Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $18 New Target: $16 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $19 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $20 New Target: $16 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $20 Maintain

Bp Plc decreased New Oriental Educatio Sp (EDU) stake by 12.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 6,700 shares as New Oriental Educatio Sp (EDU)’s stock declined 21.53%. The Bp Plc holds 46,518 shares with $3.44M value, down from 53,218 last quarter. New Oriental Educatio Sp now has $8.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.72M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 6.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 163.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 168.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 29,584 shares. 67,456 were accumulated by Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 199,848 shares. Adirondack Research accumulated 179,437 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 304,805 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L L P Nc holds 29,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 50,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 114,287 shares or 0% of the stock. 511 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 35,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 141,467 shares. Citigroup holds 31,671 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 58,113 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 71 shares.

More notable recent TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Reports Acquisition of Dunhill Homes in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “California Real Estate May Be At A Tipping Point (TPH) (KBH) (TOL) – BTIG – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TRI Pointe Group Taps Phil Bodem as President of TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 6.31 million shares traded or 137.84% up from the average. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 33.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President

Analysts await New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.67% negative EPS growth.

More recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “New Oriental Education & Technology +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Bp Plc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 5,000 shares to 59,000 valued at $9.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 29,500 shares. Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Oriental Education had 4 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan.