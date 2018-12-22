Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 161,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.20M, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 3.21M shares traded or 101.97% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 177,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.79M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch

Bp Plc, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 52,000 shares to 107,000 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22. Another trade for 12,024 shares valued at $1.29 million was made by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Narasimhan Laxman also sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Epoch Prtn invested in 0.53% or 1.24 million shares. 9,488 are owned by Profit Inv Limited Liability Company. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 45,386 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 270,867 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Mgmt has 46,371 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Janney Cap holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 402,691 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 16,226 shares. 5,810 were accumulated by Mcf Advsr Ltd. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca has 4,350 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brandes Limited Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 343,973 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,039 shares. Pdt Prtn Llc invested in 81,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 865,899 shares. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,406 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with “Hold”. UBS maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, July 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $119 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Citigroup. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Old Republic Intl had 2 analyst reports since October 30, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, October 30 to “Strong Buy”. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rockland Trust reported 59,625 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 37,682 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 29,497 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt accumulated 13,939 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 1.00M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 603,467 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 169 shares. 1.18M were reported by Schwab Charles Inc. Sei Investments owns 3,081 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Hennessy invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 54,903 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,942 shares to 617,920 shares, valued at $93.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 65,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

