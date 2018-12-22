Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 20.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, down from 12,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 8,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,771 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.46M, up from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, September 11. The rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy” on Friday, August 28. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 3 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, February 22. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 22 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 21 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, August 7 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,027 are held by Schaller Grp. Blume Cap Management invested in 5,008 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Connors Investor Service holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 77,625 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 569,300 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 5,042 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,795 shares. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 152,199 shares. Duff Phelps Inv reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru reported 7,113 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 0.14% or 1.33M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Oh has 8,906 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Premier Oil is Said to Eye Bid for Chevron’s (CVX) UK North Sea Assets, Chevron seeks First Bids by Dec-End – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, July 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 13 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, February 7 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead: More Of The Same – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead: Forming A Base? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Congo Ebola outbreak second largest in history – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 3.59M shares. 6,930 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Management Limited. Hartford Mgmt holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Ser has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Massachusetts Service Ma owns 7,731 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.34% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Colrain Cap Lc has 1.7% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,680 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.45% or 15,399 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Assocs Inc reported 3,200 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 125 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 7,266 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sumitomo Life reported 55,684 shares.