Fragasso Group Inc increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 48.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 22,867 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock rose 2.26%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 69,650 shares with $2.20 million value, up from 46,783 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $20.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 14.01M shares traded or 144.26% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 30.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 940,105 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 4.01 million shares with $134.68 million value, up from 3.07M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 1,965 shares to 52,040 valued at $9.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 532,458 shares and now owns 901,861 shares. New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paw Capital Corp stated it has 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0.06% or 5,769 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc holds 36,755 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 438,929 shares stake. Graham Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company owns 171,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stewart And Patten Co Ltd has 2.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 446,291 shares. Perkins Cap has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). East Coast Asset Limited Liability holds 7,785 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 228,927 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 23,397 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 10.09M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 2.98 million shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.38% or 171,194 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, November 26 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of T in report on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3 to “Overweight”. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.16% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 28,101 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 150,506 shares. The California-based Advisor Partners Lc has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Td Asset Inc invested in 1.00M shares. Creative Planning reported 77,715 shares. 9,623 were accumulated by Pure Financial Advsrs. Regions Financial Corporation reported 1.21M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 20,971 shares stake. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Cwm Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Stifel Corp reported 1.22 million shares. Moreover, M Hldgs Securities has 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co reported 704,579 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bb&T has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 207,327 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 8,522 shares to 42,099 valued at $4.65M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 39,415 shares and now owns 418,067 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PPL had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $33 target in Monday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $30 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 8 to “Hold”.