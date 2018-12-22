Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 42.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 161,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 222,135 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16M, down from 383,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 1.42M shares traded or 87.97% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 27.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 530.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 782,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 930,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.54M, up from 147,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 323,024 shares traded or 61.24% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 41.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL

Among 6 analysts covering Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Assembly Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since November 8, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 8 report. As per Tuesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 348,233 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,500 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FOE’s profit will be $31.63 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Ferro (NYSE:FOE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferro had 16 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, June 5. Northcoast maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 5 report. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Accumulate” rating by Global Hunter Securities given on Wednesday, August 12. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 60 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 80.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 79.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 54,795 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Limited Partnership holds 236,351 shares. 92,150 are held by James Investment Research. United Serv Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 13,135 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pitcairn reported 0.03% stake. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 22,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Phocas has invested 1.14% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 35,885 shares. Howe Rusling owns 234 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 789,482 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $249,026 activity. Schlater Benjamin sold $105,959 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Friday, November 16.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 181,648 shares to 285,548 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).