Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 31.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd analyzed 55,200 shares as the company's stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41M, down from 173,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 266,693 shares traded. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has declined 7.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc analyzed 24,136 shares as the company's stock declined 14.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, down from 109,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 906,841 shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Braskem SA had 5 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BAK in report on Monday, December 5 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 24. The stock of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, October 11.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $61.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 459,422 shares to 558,436 shares, valued at $48.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. FIVN’s profit will be $587,742 for 983.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.