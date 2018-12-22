Zuora Inc Class A (NYSE:ZUO) had a decrease of 33.87% in short interest. ZUO’s SI was 2.57 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 33.87% from 3.89M shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 3 days are for Zuora Inc Class A (NYSE:ZUO)’s short sellers to cover ZUO’s short positions. The SI to Zuora Inc Class A’s float is 15.19%. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 2.52M shares traded or 56.98% up from the average. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL) stake by 8.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 12,042 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL)’s stock declined 15.38%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 146,033 shares with $18.98M value, up from 133,991 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co now has $19.34B valuation. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29 million shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $998,977 activity. On Monday, November 19 REITAN BERNT sold $168,179 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 1,578 shares. Kulovaara Harri U sold $828,652 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, September 13. On Thursday, December 13 the insider Fain Richard D bought $2.00 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $146 target. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, October 18 with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 100 are owned by Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney &. Pitcairn invested in 4,138 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Llc reported 15,971 shares stake. Bamco Incorporated New York reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cypress Gru has invested 0.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Swiss Bankshares holds 540,738 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Reilly Financial Ltd holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 2,654 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,089 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc World Corp has 57,014 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited accumulated 0.16% or 78,349 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) stake by 13,585 shares to 82,939 valued at $16.65 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 7,322 shares and now owns 45,388 shares. Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Unifirst, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Albemarle, Tableau Software, Huami, and Johnson & Johnson â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

More notable recent Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zuora: Cheap Enough To Go Long – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zuora: 45% Correction Since August Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “Zuora Stock: Extreme Selling Means Opportunity for a Potential Double – Profit Confidential” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.