Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (LAMR) by 1.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 7,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,762 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.57M, down from 412,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 1.76M shares traded or 232.00% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 1,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409.15M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 1.21M shares traded or 102.85% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 70,341 shares. Palo Cap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 14,838 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.05% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 261,979 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwh Management holds 2.64% or 73,437 shares in its portfolio. 35 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 28,109 shares. Beacon Gp reported 65,142 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.04% or 2.15 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 6,704 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hl Service Llc reported 5,496 shares. Avalon Limited holds 0.58% or 264,380 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.15% or 1.89 million shares. World Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 4,970 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 11,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Select Income REIT Announces the Record Date for the Distribution of 45 Million Common Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Proposes to Declassify its Board of Trustees – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Enters Oklahoma City With Acquisition of 89 Single-Family Homes – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PROREIT Announces November 2018 Distribution – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 8 by M Partners. The stock of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 22 by Gabelli. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 8. The stock of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $17.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4,962 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $147.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 311,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 108 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, February 12 by Jefferies. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ADS in report on Wednesday, August 17 to “Underperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Wednesday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $23800 target in Tuesday, March 27 report. On Wednesday, October 5 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 2 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADS in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ghp Advsr holds 0.11% or 3,595 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 3,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 903 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.33% or 7,445 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 2,668 shares. Rbo & Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,100 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 60,877 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 2,490 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Llc has 17.43% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1.73 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).