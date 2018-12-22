Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 29.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 32,135 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 77,815 shares with $10.75M value, down from 109,950 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Dover Motorsports Inc (DVD) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.78, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 10 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in Dover Motorsports Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.42 million shares, down from 8.92 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dover Motorsports Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41 million. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08M. $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Japan-based Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Int accumulated 24.98 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 113,302 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Llc owns 73,980 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. 22,325 are owned by Greystone Managed Inc. Ruggie Capital Gru has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westover invested in 0.12% or 1,709 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 96,736 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 15,697 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 21,655 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 14,266 are held by Wellington Shields & Co Lc. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 11,497 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 29,999 shares to 37,062 valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 35,398 shares and now owns 235,660 shares. Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:KORS) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.21 million. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc.

