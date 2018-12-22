Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 52.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 74,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 67,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $352,000, down from 141,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 945,938 shares traded or 164.27% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 49.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. $592,500 worth of stock was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, December 4. $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Meyers Charles J. Lee Yau Tat had sold 2,792 shares worth $1.07M.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,550 shares to 39,025 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,116 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,882 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ww Investors reported 3.24 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 20,323 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 6,525 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 2,851 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,700 shares. Next Group Inc stated it has 150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Ltd Liability owns 8,603 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 555 were accumulated by Beaumont Ltd Liability Co. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 50 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 4,671 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 24,800 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, April 27. Guggenheim maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was initiated on Wednesday, October 18 by UBS.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 78,600 shares to 444,550 shares, valued at $92.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.48 earnings per share, down 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% EPS growth.