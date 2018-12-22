Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) stake by 116.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 609,320 shares as Rowan Companies Plc (RDC)’s stock declined 26.32%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 1.13 million shares with $21.34M value, up from 524,000 last quarter. Rowan Companies Plc now has $1.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 4.78 million shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has declined 20.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.83, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 6 sold and decreased holdings in Vista Gold Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 22.88 million shares, up from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vista Gold Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) stake by 559,887 shares to 1.30M valued at $10.99M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dell Technologies Inc stake by 57,133 shares and now owns 358,200 shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rowan Companies plc (RDC) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Rowan Cos. (RDC) Reports Contract with CGX Resources for Ralph Coffman – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 121.39 million shares or 3.10% more from 117.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock reported 14.63 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 153,099 shares. Systematic Fin Lp stated it has 135,790 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2.25 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 79,943 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 36,521 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn accumulated 112,585 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0.02% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 340,555 shares. Millennium Management accumulated 0.09% or 3.87 million shares. Assetmark reported 7,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline reported 20,590 shares stake. Saba Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 10,095 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 69,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rowan Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Societe Generale. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Credit Suisse.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. The company has market cap of $52.08 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Vista Gold Announces Updated Mt Todd Preliminary Feasibility Study Showing Strong Returns At US$1300 Gold Price – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

Analysts await Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Vista Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.