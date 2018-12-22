Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 4.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 141,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.10 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.66M, up from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 291,310 shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 44.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 25.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 97,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,771 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.26M, up from 380,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 854,437 shares traded or 181.88% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has declined 6.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold SKYW shares while 76 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 46.54 million shares or 1.32% more from 45.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 36,525 shares. Principal Finance Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 435,901 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 18,891 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Ancora Advisors owns 1,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 141,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0.19% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Company reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.1% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 2,503 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 75,546 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sterling Management Limited Liability reported 46,288 shares stake. Parametric Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 309,890 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 126,059 shares to 282,178 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Among 7 analysts covering SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. SkyWest had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 28. Raymond James maintained SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) rating on Monday, December 11. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. The rating was initiated by Sidoti on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of SKYW in report on Friday, September 4 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SKYW in report on Friday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, August 3 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 13 by Raymond James.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Libbey Inc (NYSEMKT:LBY) by 90,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $13.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 27,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,973 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Among 5 analysts covering MagnaChip Semi (NYSE:MX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MagnaChip Semi had 17 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 7 with “Neutral”. TH Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 10. The stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 6 by Topeka Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Roth Capital. Topeka Capital Markets maintained MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) on Thursday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MX in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold MX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.79 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc owns 266,724 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street has 51,965 shares. Oaktree Mngmt Lp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 3.25M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 230 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 538,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,617 shares. 14,000 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). D E Shaw And Co holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 389,300 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 67,205 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 488,268 shares in its portfolio. 11,508 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc).

