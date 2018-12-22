Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 73.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 919,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.74 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89M shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78M, up from 23,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.75M. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $94.53M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 25. Shares for $146,055 were sold by Stretch Colin on Thursday, July 5. Cox Christopher K had sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23M. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Another trade for 38,164 shares valued at $5.45M was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,000 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.28 million activity. Anagnost Andrew had sold 23,008 shares worth $3.50M.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.22M shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $210.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (NYSE:DKS) by 431,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

