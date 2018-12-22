Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 46.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 11,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,361 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 24,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 1.04M shares traded or 129.96% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has declined 23.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018

Laurel Grove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) by 28.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40M shares traded or 160.40% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.78 earnings per share, up 21.40% or $0.49 from last year’s $2.29 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.28B for 10.03 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.82 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Trust invested in 16,604 shares or 0.64% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 10,518 shares. Haverford Communications accumulated 18,164 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 6.09M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co stated it has 2,304 shares. Telemus Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 3,072 shares. 6,000 are owned by Csu Producer Resources Inc. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc accumulated 245,278 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,215 shares. Strs Ohio holds 436,640 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 236,912 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 55,083 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 290 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $8.20 million activity. The insider Reilly Robert Q sold 24,710 shares worth $3.47M. $99,505 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. Lyons Michael P. had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.97 million on Thursday, July 19. 5,247 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $741,844 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Laurel Grove Capital Llc, which manages about $236.05 million and $197.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 5,210 shares to 7,760 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold BCO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 48.27 million shares or 3.22% more from 46.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zuckerman Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.41% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Vaughan Nelson Invest LP reported 1.34M shares. Fiera Cap reported 65,627 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 141,514 shares stake. First Manhattan has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 15,700 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.05% or 42,725 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 16,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 6,007 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 5,975 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,649 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Co invested in 7,286 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc holds 0.78% or 43,300 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $4.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 183,099 shares to 64,610 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 9,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,013 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).