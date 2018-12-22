Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 9,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.00M, up from 264,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 10,920 shares as the company's stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,045 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.33 million, up from 442,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,545 shares to 31,859 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Common (NYSE:VFC).

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 11 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 9 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.12% or 133,914 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Inc stated it has 7,132 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 106,447 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 20,612 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Hengehold Mgmt Lc has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,996 shares. Moreover, Murphy Management has 0.58% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 67,290 shares. Essex Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 9,981 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Lc owns 4,292 shares. 26,466 are held by High Pointe Cap Ltd Liability. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canal Insur Company holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 175,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 3.13 million shares. Chilton Invest Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,324 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 38,355 shares to 231,650 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,129 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. Another trade for 11,334 shares valued at $737,863 was sold by Deoras Mukul. Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. Another trade for 1,015 shares valued at $68,060 was sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I. Shares for $978,572 were sold by MOISON FRANCK J on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 120,000 shares valued at $7.89 million was sold by HICKEY DENNIS J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 10,899 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blb&B Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nbt State Bank N A New York holds 33,023 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 15,645 were accumulated by Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.19% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,064 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 0.16% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Service has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 336,028 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.67% or 6,520 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prns Llc reported 9,158 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 31. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.