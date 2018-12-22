Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 20.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,980 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, down from 9,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 90.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 193,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,353 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 212,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 6. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 27. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, June 1. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $344.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 10,118 shares to 58,579 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 10,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. Another trade for 187 shares valued at $35,530 was sold by Pankau Ronald A.. Shares for $2.59M were sold by Tully Sean. $626,039 worth of stock was sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6. GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold $51,689 worth of stock. The insider Carey Charles P sold 5,000 shares worth $959,220. Shares for $449,650 were sold by Pietrowicz John W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp L P, Texas-based fund reported 50 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 0.56% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 45,795 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 80,073 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited stated it has 1,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Management Professionals holds 31 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.01% or 32,418 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oz Management Lp stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 2.12 million shares. Nordea reported 125,008 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 12,392 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 180,000 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 20,403 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, April 13 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $58 target in Friday, November 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 5. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 27.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $632.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,539 shares to 151,202 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Limited Liability has 1.11M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ccm Advisers Ltd holds 3,695 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 0.41% or 4,199 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.3% or 2.06 million shares. 1.76M are held by Neuberger Berman Limited. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,169 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.36% or 221,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 380,432 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 1.76 million shares. Chemung Canal has invested 0.59% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osterweis Mngmt reported 13,289 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oxbow Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 17,895 shares. 19,366 are held by Private Harbour Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation.

