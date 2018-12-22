John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 23.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 136,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,480 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.09 million, down from 587,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.64 million, up from 560,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 191,000 shares valued at $2.49 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Tuesday, July 24. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 210,992 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.14% or 1.59 million shares. Signature Fin Mngmt holds 0.16% or 78,992 shares. Aimz Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 16,150 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.95 million are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 622,848 shares. Chemung Canal Trust owns 25,868 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corp accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 260,195 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Invest Counsel has 0.42% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 238,929 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,323 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $550.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,050 shares to 128,800 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 74,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 313,500 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $355.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 322,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

