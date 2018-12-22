Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 10,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,489 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45M, down from 131,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 6.85M shares traded or 42.68% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,850 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76 million, down from 76,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 648,571 shares traded or 67.28% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 8.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $13.05 million activity. $1.56 million worth of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was sold by MANOOGIAN RICHARD A on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold MAS shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 31.09 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 585,526 shares. South Street Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,797 are owned by Rowland Invest Counsel Adv. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company has 0.42% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 228,106 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 7,130 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 173,799 shares. Sky Group Inc Llc reported 96,398 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 25,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Masco had 84 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 25. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Thursday, April 6 to “Buy”. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, January 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 28 to “Overweight”.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $699.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,672 shares to 56,513 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 67,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 29.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MAS’s profit will be $174.14 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering IberiaBank (NASDAQ:IBKC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. IberiaBank had 58 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 25. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 16 by Hovde Group. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) rating on Monday, June 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. JMP Securities initiated the shares of IBKC in report on Thursday, February 2 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, August 17. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 24. Jefferies maintained IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8900 target in Friday, June 9 report.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 33.08% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.33 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $98.32 million for 8.87 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold IBKC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.56 million shares or 0.93% less from 47.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.05% or 98,398 shares. 3,396 are owned by Horizon Kinetics Lc. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 111,240 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Brandywine Management Limited Liability owns 138,857 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,028 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 57,642 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Prio Wealth Lp reported 7,005 shares. Castine Capital Management Lc has invested 2.44% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 477,256 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 126,891 shares. 5,245 are held by Principal Group. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 0% stake.