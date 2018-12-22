Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (ENLK) stake by 1.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 141,526 shares as Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (ENLK)’s stock declined 31.77%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 10.69M shares with $199.29M value, down from 10.83 million last quarter. Enlink Midstream Partners Lp now has $3.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.13M shares traded or 110.39% up from the average. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has declined 16.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLK News: 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.76B, EST. $1.66B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms EnLink Midstream Partners ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 6C, EST. 6C

Analysts await EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ENLK’s profit will be $46.11M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EnLink Midstream Partners had 10 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 23. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) on Thursday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 23 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, November 8. Citigroup downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral” rating.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) stake by 109,500 shares to 5.29M valued at $116.59M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 2.02 million shares and now owns 3.32M shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.04, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 13 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.38 million shares or 2.79% more from 14.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) or 20,157 shares. Renaissance Lc owns 25,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 8,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,333 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 64,330 shares. Pnc Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 400 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 22,800 shares in its portfolio. 1,188 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Communication. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 23,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,476 shares. Mason Street Llc invested in 4,671 shares.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $436.29 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

