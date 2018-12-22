Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 34.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,744 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 11.73M shares traded or 86.73% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Exits Hilton, Earning $14 Billion After 11-Year Saga; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 128,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.69 million, down from 137,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 35,000 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com reported 16,934 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Company reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP holds 135,005 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 59,987 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has 2.57M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2,158 shares stake. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt Co holds 0.75% or 13,383 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.17% or 94,261 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 482,432 shares stake. Mitchell Capital Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,159 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bartlett And invested in 1.64% or 357,569 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,167 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 30 report. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Tuesday, September 29. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 2 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, December 11. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: Premier Oil may bid for Chevronâ€™s U.K. North Sea assets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Oil is Said to Eye Bid for Chevron’s (CVX) UK North Sea Assets, Chevron seeks First Bids by Dec-End – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, December 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 14. The stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Monday, August 14. Deutsche Bank maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.