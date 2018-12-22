Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,714 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.64 million, up from 36,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 54,178 shares traded or 224.83% up from the average. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 18.03% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 9.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 1,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,174 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93M, up from 17,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 1. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. Zacks upgraded the shares of GD in report on Monday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Thursday, October 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $210 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, September 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Argus Research.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in General Dynamics, At Home Group, STMicroelectronics NV, TOTAL SA, EQT, and Hilton Worldwide â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “General Dynamics Bath Iron Works Awarded Contract for Fifth DDG 51 Destroyer – PRNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfstream Customer Support Had Banner Year In 2018 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 22,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.24% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.02% stake. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 15,500 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,676 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Skylands Cap Ltd Com invested 0.43% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 6,250 shares or 0.13% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 75,780 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 181 shares. Blackrock invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Capital Guardian Tru owns 400 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4,935 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 92,584 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust Communications invested in 9,829 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. $15.55M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was sold by Johnson S. Daniel on Friday, September 14. Malcolm Mark bought $509,612 worth of stock. On Friday, December 7 the insider Reynolds Catherine B bought $100,585.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $3.02 million activity. Smith W David had sold 14 shares worth $476 on Thursday, July 26. 10,548 shares were sold by LATAILLE RONALD J, worth $380,147.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UFPT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.00 million shares or 2.31% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management has 13,811 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 1,534 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 6,244 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 22,812 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 264,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Federated Invsts Pa holds 63,625 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Quantum Cap Mngmt owns 0.56% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 42,879 shares. Eagle Ridge Management has 9,870 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 11,889 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,714 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) or 34,740 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

More notable recent UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UFP Technologies Appoints Dan Croteau to its Board – Business Wire” on December 16, 2015, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within UFP Technologies, Superconductor Technologies, Citizens, Dominion Energy, Dun & Bradstreet, and Encompass Health â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Top Containers And Packaging Stocks For 2015 – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2015. More interesting news about UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Packaging Stocks That are Must-Adds to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UFP Technologies Announces Record Q3 Results Nasdaq:UFPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.