Brown Capital Management Llc increased Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) stake by 21.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 602,602 shares as Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII)’s stock declined 24.78%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.39M shares with $132.63 million value, up from 2.79M last quarter. Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del now has $889.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 751,455 shares traded or 178.68% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 19.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR); 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Screening for Atherotic Plaques by Ultrasound for Assessing Cardiovascular Risk; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular

Among 3 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TTPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical had 3 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on Tuesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, August 28. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 6 by WBB Securities. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

06/09/2018 Broker: WBB Securities Old Rating: Speculative Buy New Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $6 New Target: $7 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $6 New Target: $7 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardiovascular Systems had 2 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold CSII shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,000 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 148,273 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has 21,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdts Ltd Liability Com owns 24,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Gabelli Funds stated it has 205,000 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 0.04% or 886,356 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Na accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 12,494 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 700,474 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 74,105 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 373 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems gets two-notch upgrade at BAML – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Presents At Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) CEO Hosts Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Analyst Day (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2018.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $62.21 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, Constellation Brands, Masimo, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova, and Penumbra â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMCX, ALNY, TTPH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, My Favorite 2H 2018 Biotech – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 9.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 1.63 million shares traded or 155.44% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 72.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase