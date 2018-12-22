Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 56.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 296,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 823,321 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.99M, up from 527,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 10.59M shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp Os;S En (ERF) by 70.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 226,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 548,699 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.77M, up from 321,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp Os;S En for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.26 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has risen 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc En (NYSE:VTR) by 235,869 shares to 856,635 shares, valued at $46.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation Co L En (NYSE:TGT) by 521,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,695 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Prop (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Among 7 analysts covering Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enerplus Corp had 16 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 17 the stock rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by FirstEnergy Capital to “Market Perform” on Monday, August 10. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 9 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, June 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 9 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 6 report. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, December 18. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 10 to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 8 report.

More news for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were recently published by: Fool.ca, which released: “3 Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 15, 2018. Fool.ca‘s article titled: “2 Energy Stocks for Big Upside in an Uncertain Energy Market – The Motley Fool Canada” and published on December 05, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $213,737 activity. The insider SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought $7,197. $153,773 worth of stock was sold by VENTURA JEFFREY L on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthfront holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 33,674 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.14% or 3.50 million shares. Aqr Ltd Co holds 3.11 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,528 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 91,564 shares. Nomura reported 20,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 5.26 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 48,600 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.42 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 56,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,745 shares.

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07 million and $617.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 10,614 shares to 511,967 shares, valued at $44.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,718 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More news for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Is Still a High-Reward, High-Risk Name – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 46 analysts covering Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Range Resources Corp. had 160 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, February 5 by FBR Capital. As per Friday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 2. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Friday, July 31. As per Monday, February 6, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, April 26 to “Sector Perform” rating.