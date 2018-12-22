Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co N En (K) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 39,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 763,776 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.48 million, down from 803,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co N En for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 5.33M shares traded or 95.50% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 6,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 287,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.76M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. Marshall Steven C. had sold 163,166 shares worth $25.59M on Tuesday, October 30. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25 million. DiSanto Edmund sold $1.73 million worth of stock. Another trade for 44,959 shares valued at $7.03M was sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR. Puech Olivier also sold $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.30M was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Thursday, December 6.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 24 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 3 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 10 by Citigroup. Raymond James downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 9 to “Market Perform” rating.

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07M and $617.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 2,461 shares to 234,065 shares, valued at $32.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 707,522 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset reported 0.05% stake. Mairs & Pwr reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Board has 1.34M shares. First Natl Tru stated it has 3,127 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 66,977 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested in 0.48% or 3.80 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,908 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,619 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 601 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 5.86M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Clenar Muke Llc reported 2,996 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.09% or 47,703 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. Shares for $1.10M were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A on Monday, November 19. 8,190 shares were bought by Khan Fareed A, worth $508,954 on Tuesday, November 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 0.07% or 270,435 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.07% or 117,968 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 977,238 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.02% or 8,921 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru owns 300 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 82,429 shares. 5,174 were accumulated by Advisory Services Limited Co. Northeast Investment Management holds 4,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag invested in 43,123 shares or 0.11% of the stock. North Star reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, September 19 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8500 target in Wednesday, June 14 report. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 8. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.37M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc En (NYSE:URI) by 179,514 shares to 382,766 shares, valued at $62.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc Co En (NYSE:PWR) by 820,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerra Gold Prop (CAGDF).

