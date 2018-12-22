Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,354 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.54M, up from 42,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $238.17. About 514,127 shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 2.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 33.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, up from 139,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.75 million shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $32.87 million activity. $1.28M worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was sold by POWELL THOMAS E. RANDLE STUART A sold $663,069 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 20,635 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) shares with value of $5.55 million were sold by Kennedy Thomas Anthony.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 13,108 shares to 368,930 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 10,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,827 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX).

Among 13 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Teleflex had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Friday, February 23. Leerink Swann has “Outperform” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, November 3. Leerink Swann maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Tuesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray initiated the shares of TFX in report on Monday, November 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. Jefferies maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold TFX shares while 129 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 2.85% more from 39.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,304 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 766 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 5,338 shares. 3,242 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 247,195 shares in its portfolio. Barton Management has 1,200 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 5,157 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 37,427 shares. Moreover, Rowland & Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 9,734 shares. 4,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% or 59,054 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 26,010 shares. Asset Management One reported 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miller Invest LP owns 10,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Co has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lsv Asset reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 8,776 shares. Menta Ltd Co holds 16,734 shares. 500 were reported by Cordasco Financial Ntwk. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 12.45M shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) holds 5,637 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 213,259 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co reported 372,436 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 88 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. JOHNSON S P IV also sold $180,363 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares. Pitts David L. sold $180,120 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Tuesday, July 10. MORTON GERALD A sold 12,428 shares worth $371,597. WOJTEK FRANK A had sold 2,000 shares worth $58,780.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $17.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5,200 shares to 81,818 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqgp Holdings L.P. by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,702 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).