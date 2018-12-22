Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 15.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,220 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 59,601 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 70,821 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

Among 3 analysts covering W R Grace (NYSE:GRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. W R Grace had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. See W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 1.25M shares traded or 61.76% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director

More important recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com”, Gurufocus.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Schwinn Named President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $92.36 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $30.59 million worth of stock or 501,025 shares.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Ishares (IVV) stake by 1,179 shares to 33,623 valued at $9.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 43,231 shares and now owns 351,089 shares. Ishares (IWY) was raised too.

