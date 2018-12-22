Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 29.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 96,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45M, down from 329,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 2.41 million shares traded or 171.71% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 10.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 18/04/2018 – BT: Gerry McQuade Appointed CEO of BT Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Closes Defined-Benefit Pension Plan; 19/04/2018 – Soccer-Premier League clubs enjoy record profits – Deloitte report; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC: Integration and Restructuring Activities Remain on Track; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L TOTAL DIV 15.4 PENCE/SHR; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Reached Pact With The Communication Workers Union; 10/05/2018 – BT Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda GBP7.51 Bln; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP – LAUNCHING NEW CONVERGED PRODUCT OFFERINGS TO DELIVER DIFFERENTIATED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES, SUPPORT CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND IMPROVE ECONOMIC RETURNS; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME, CALLED BT PENSION SCHEME (BTPS), TO FUTURE BENEFITS IN EARLY SUMMER 2018; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – GERRY MCQUADE APPOINTED CEO OF NEW BUSINESS UNIT BT ENTERPRISE

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 20.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 44,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.24M, down from 214,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David also sold $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 22. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Tan Irving sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, September 14. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M. The insider BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs holds 64,638 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Company has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 708,733 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Lc reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). A D Beadell Counsel stated it has 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 207,655 shares. Hellman Jordan Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,561 shares. Illinois-based High Pointe Management Ltd Com has invested 2.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Inv has invested 2.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Merchants invested in 0.88% or 266,166 shares. Parthenon Limited Co has 198,136 shares. 438,890 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd. Planning Alternatives Adv has 5,510 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marco Investment Ltd Company holds 2.49% or 359,241 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Com reported 791,267 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3,702 shares to 15,982 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOV).

