Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (BPL) by 30.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 120,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,287 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.65M, down from 390,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.58 million shares traded or 136.84% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN

Piermont Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) by 39.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc sold 31,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,271 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.52M shares traded or 85.78% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 13.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28

Among 10 analysts covering Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cooper Tire had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, November 3 report. On Tuesday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 21 report. Northcoast downgraded the shares of CTB in report on Wednesday, April 19 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by FBR Capital. The stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Standpoint Research. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 7 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Stop Kicking The Tires On Cooper – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Longbow Downgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) On Volume, Pricing Risks – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) CEO Bradley Hughes on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&P indexes swap firms due to shifting market caps; FSB to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Piermont Capital Management Llc, which manages about $208.82 million and $249.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,730 shares to 41,100 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnm Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 23,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CTB shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 2.56% more from 52.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Company owns 0.2% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 133,521 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 8,281 shares. First LP holds 114,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,843 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,982 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1.00M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 2.51M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Rutabaga Management Limited Liability Corp Ma owns 533,943 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Shell Asset Mngmt has 23,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 27,774 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 182,320 shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $17,743 activity.

Among 18 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 72 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 25 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 14 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56.0 target in Wednesday, November 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) rating on Sunday, October 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $67.0 target.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $168.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (NYSE:PAA) by 21,993 shares to 248,964 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co reported 21,096 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 40,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 0.06% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Raymond James Associate invested in 158,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 1,741 shares. 12,096 are held by Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj. Fmr Ltd Liability has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 105,002 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 648 shares stake. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 164,153 shares. Novare Cap Management Llc invested in 53,075 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 47,916 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability holds 9,330 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 112,342 shares.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Should You Get Rid of Buckeye Partners (BPL) Now? – Zacks.com” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckeye Partners -6% after Q3 results; to sell VTTI stake for $975M – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Outcome of Strategic Review – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Changes for Buckeye Partners (BPL) in Its Q3 Earnings Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.