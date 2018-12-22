Summit Equities Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc bought 80 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,426 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $622.27 million, up from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.58M shares traded or 136.83% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 118.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,100 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.06 million, up from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.50M shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $17,743 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrow Fincl holds 0% or 500 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 58,630 shares. Cincinnati accumulated 0.08% or 79,294 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy) reported 1,000 shares. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 137,829 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Security Tru invested in 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 7,912 shares. Northern Corp reported 117,170 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Whittier Tru Company reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 6,438 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 600 shares.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45B and $601.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 266 shares to 12,420 shares, valued at $655.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:ETP) by 836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ftse Smcap Etf (VSS).

Among 18 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 72 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Friday, February 9. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Sunday, April 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 2. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $38 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Mizuho maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) rating on Wednesday, April 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $260 activity. HOLDER JOHN R bought $50,405 worth of stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 15 report. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Thursday, January 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 20. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Friday, July 20. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Gabellu & Co. downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 14 report.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 2.36M shares to 5.62M shares, valued at $295.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).