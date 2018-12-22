Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 6.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 2,605 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 40,847 shares with $4.78M value, up from 38,242 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.28, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 16 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 13 sold and trimmed stakes in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.40 million shares, up from 2.24 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Blackrock MuniAssets Fund, Inc for 87,307 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 109,531 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Narwhal Capital Management has 0.28% invested in the company for 97,885 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. First Financial Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,050 shares.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 70,306 shares traded. Blackrock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (MUA) has declined 11.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 123,800 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 70,943 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Benin, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,909 shares. Haverford Tru reported 1.95% stake. Green Valley Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.72% or 26,842 shares. 148 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Incorporated. & reported 922 shares. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2,715 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs holds 4,725 shares. 110,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Valicenti Advisory Svcs stated it has 2,449 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment Management holds 1.35% or 40,604 shares. Coastline Tru owns 30,675 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Decatur Management stated it has 58,281 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. Argus Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, November 12 with “Buy” rating.