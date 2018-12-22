Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.59 million, down from 46,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 79.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 18,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.02M, up from 23,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 48,018 shares traded or 149.65% up from the average. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 21.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF)

Since July 25, 2018, it had 14 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $149,270 activity. Shares for $10,000 were bought by BOYLE DAVID P on Friday, October 26. 1,000 shares were bought by Hornberger David Todd, worth $20,402 on Thursday, October 25. 600 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares with value of $12,210 were bought by Joiner Cindy Jeannette. Another trade for 482 shares valued at $9,905 was made by Quinn Thomas R Jr on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, December 6 the insider ROSENBERRY GREGORY A bought $7,936. Shares for $6,147 were bought by Keller Mark K.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 53,198 shares to 25,927 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 39,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,080 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ORRF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.58 million shares or 6.22% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 65,301 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) or 4,537 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co reported 15,849 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 7,600 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 88,257 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 63,500 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0% or 616 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 46,664 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 3,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ativo Cap Ltd Co reported 0.21% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 224 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 11,443 shares. 143,622 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Among 4 analysts covering Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Orrstown Financial Services had 10 analyst reports since September 12, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Wood. On Friday, June 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. The stock has “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, July 27. On Monday, September 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Mkt Perform”. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 18. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, July 27 to “Buy”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. Shares for $3.29 million were sold by Murphy James P.. $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by Vachris Roland Michael. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 22,500 shares. Another trade for 4,163 shares valued at $945,940 was sold by GALANTI RICHARD A. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 42,320 are held by American Tx. 12,660 were accumulated by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc invested in 0.07% or 3,316 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 0.98% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fin Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Berkshire Hathaway holds 4.33M shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 5.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Mngmt has invested 1.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 792 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 60,791 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,237 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Co has 0.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Palladium Partners Ltd invested in 0.11% or 6,657 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 28. Loop Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 3 by UBS.