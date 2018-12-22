Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) stake by 15.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 106,741 shares as Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX)’s stock declined 17.56%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 580,180 shares with $6.50M value, down from 686,921 last quarter. Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 82,242 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 23.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 31 by Chardan Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. See Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) latest ratings:

31/07/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $7 New Target: $6 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $6 New Target: $4.8 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.41, from 0.39 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 5.74% more from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Saba Mngmt LP holds 1.17% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 345,914 shares in its portfolio. Css Lc Il invested in 13,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Sit Assocs reported 947,561 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 21,538 were reported by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 244,567 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 78,081 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 44,372 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). 49,140 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America De. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,850 shares. Thompson Davis & Inc holds 0.1% or 4,189 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Am Capital Acquisition Co stake by 44,000 shares to 287,528 valued at $2.92M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alliance Calif Muni Income (AKP) stake by 246,141 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Big Rock Partners Acquistion was raised too.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX – Stockhouse” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Janus Henderson appoints Michael C. Ho, PhD as Global Head of Multi-Asset and Alternatives – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Janus Henderson Group plc Announces Resignation of Director – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Re-Elect Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s Board of Trustees and Reject Hedge Fund’s Proposal at Annual Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $303.21 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

The stock increased 10.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 1.04 million shares traded or 92.67% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 36.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Castlight Health -11% amid insider sales – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Castlight’s Rally Is Fully Justified – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Castlight Health -27% on Q2 beats with restructuring plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $697,977 activity. $29,082 worth of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was sold by Nolan Mangini Siobhan. The insider O’Meara Maeve sold $8,907. $1,690 worth of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares were sold by Chan M.P. Eric. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $45,050 was made by Cohen Seth B. on Monday, July 9. On Friday, November 16 the insider Gupta Neeraj sold $67,483. 2,872 shares were sold by DOYLE JOHN C, worth $8,166 on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 59.74 million shares or 8.79% more from 54.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 157,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Gagnon Limited Liability Company owns 1.38 million shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 6.57M shares. Harbourvest Ltd Liability Corp has 349,070 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associates Lc has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 234,459 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0% or 5,617 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,241 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 972,303 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 167,634 shares stake. Maverick Ltd accumulated 1.77M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 0% or 674,600 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 5.77M shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).