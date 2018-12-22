Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) by 1.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 59,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.12M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.33 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 4.26M shares traded or 73.92% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 35.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,090 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37 million, down from 120,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 02/05/2018 – CHINA `VERY DELIBERATELY’ NOT BUYING U.S SOYBEANS: BUNGE CEO; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Among 15 analysts covering Realogy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:RLGY), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realogy Holdings Corporation had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Friday, December 15 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 3 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Hold”. Wood initiated the shares of RLGY in report on Thursday, March 31 with “Market Perform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35.0 target in Monday, January 29 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 24. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of RLGY in report on Friday, May 5 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, November 3. Piper Jaffray maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $20.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,902 shares to 5.21 million shares, valued at $240.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 194,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,146 shares, and cut its stake in Essendant Inc.

More important recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Realogy falls sharply after guiding flat Q4 homesale transaction volume – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “Century 21 Real Estate Honors Columbia’s Wayne Reid With The “Relentless Agent Award” – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Relentless Agents To The Front: Century 21 Unveils New Roster Of Relentless Agent Award Winners – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $362,530 activity. On Friday, November 16 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $84,700. $178,500 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Niederauer Duncan L on Monday, November 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Street reported 3.24 million shares. 29,236 are held by Oppenheimer And Company. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 143,404 shares stake. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.06% or 18,959 shares. Kestrel Invest Mngmt invested in 2.81% or 335,925 shares. Natixis Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bokf Na reported 39,766 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Fmr Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.36M shares. Prudential Finance Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 430,966 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 706,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 281,918 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 4,725 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc stated it has 4,550 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,500 shares. 5.19 million are owned by Franklin. Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6.91% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 96,500 shares. 21,300 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.1% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Robecosam Ag has 23,111 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Management Inc reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kepos Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,662 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bunge Limited (BG) Appoints J. Erik Fyrwald to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge: Analysts’ Corner Share Price Rating Is A P+ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “J. Erik Fyrwald to Join Bunge Limited Board of Directors – GuruFocus.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “To Bunge Or Not To Bunge – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “20 Stocks Loving the China Tariff Delays – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, May 3 report. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, April 6 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Bank of America. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BG in report on Friday, May 5 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, September 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 6.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 EPS, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05M for 6.44 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $61.93 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 655,000 shares worth $41.19 million. Zenuk Mark N bought $412,825 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. $94,670 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Schroder Soren on Monday, November 5. Boehlert Thomas bought $200,590 worth of stock.