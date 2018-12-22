Burney Co decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 16.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 13,316 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock declined 15.10%. The Burney Co holds 67,742 shares with $7.52M value, down from 81,058 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 528,787 shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) stake by 18.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 14,484 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO)’s stock declined 6.83%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 93,482 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 78,998 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com now has $276.27M valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 59,436 shares traded or 451.66% up from the average. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 8.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 15/03/2018 Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA HOLDER WINTERGREEN: ISS REPORT ‘MISLEADING’

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.05 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FC Cincinnati selling minority stake – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “These Greater Cincinnati companies have the most cash: SLIDESHOW – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Potential: AFG Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Burney Co increased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 24,594 shares to 71,920 valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) stake by 10,020 shares and now owns 126,911 shares. Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $33.78 million activity. 181,000 shares valued at $20.54 million were sold by LINDNER CARL H III on Thursday, September 20. $92,912 worth of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was bought by JOSEPH GREGORY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AFG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 53.11 million shares or 0.61% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Management Llc reported 157,312 shares. 9 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Company. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 45,316 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stifel Financial reported 117,756 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 8,142 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 710,502 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co holds 49,424 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 63,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 79,890 shares.