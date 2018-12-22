Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, up from 22,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 19,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $319.83 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 24 by DZ Bank. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 16. The rating was initiated by Compass Point on Friday, April 15 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H had sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541 on Monday, December 3.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.53 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 37,692 were reported by Co Of Oklahoma. Thomas White Int Limited invested in 0.34% or 13,747 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 711,227 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). British Columbia Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mendel Money Management holds 1.99% or 13,651 shares. Department Mb Bank N A holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92,100 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,718 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 95 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 3.06 million shares or 5.11% of its portfolio. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 3.23 million shares. Signature Estate Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.04% stake.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 31 by Drexel Hamilton. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, September 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Pacific Crest. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, August 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, June 5.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Next Supercycle May Come Sooner Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Analysts Are Behind The Curve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,176 shares to 6,264 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).