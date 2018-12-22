Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 19.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 2,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05 million, up from 11,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (INFY) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 102,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,050 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, up from 115,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why VMware Stock Jumped 18.4% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “IBM’s Ginni Rometty blasts internet companies’ ‘irresponsible handling’ of personal data – MarketWatch” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp and IBM find way to improve predictability for gold mineralization – MINING.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,372 shares to 978 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,653 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million on Friday, August 3. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 20 by UBS. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 16 with “Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160.0 target in Monday, November 13 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 19. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 18. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hennessy holds 0.5% or 89,846 shares. Argent holds 30,650 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel accumulated 10,945 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 0.07% or 6,825 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 305,575 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 0.2% or 170,730 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech And Mgmt Inc has 4,018 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc owns 906,457 shares. Moreover, Peoples Financial has 1.83% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 54,476 are owned by Clearbridge Llc. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 65,950 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 3,077 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Heritage Mngmt Corporation holds 1.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 118,690 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, June 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Friday, April 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 24 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 10 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of INFY in report on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of INFY in report on Monday, September 18 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, January 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, September 28.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $124.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,398 shares to 10,647 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.