Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report $1.47 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. CCMP’s profit would be $41.63 million giving it 14.56 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s analysts see -0.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 385,906 shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 3.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 288.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 5,460 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 31.55%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 7,354 shares with $852,000 value, up from 1,894 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 108.48% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Among 8 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 15 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of CLB in report on Wednesday, December 19 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target in Thursday, October 11 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Monday, October 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by ABN Amro. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold CLB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). The Texas-based Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Oppenheimer And accumulated 28,727 shares. 8,906 were reported by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ing Groep Nv reported 6,709 shares. 39,810 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Michigan-based Ls Ltd has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Capital Incorporated Ca reported 1,345 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 55,162 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,632 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi reported 36,049 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.24% or 575,661 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – Fox Business” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Labs: The Valuation Remains Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) stake by 40,637 shares to 9,942 valued at $268,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) stake by 79,287 shares and now owns 8,018 shares. Centennial Resource Dev Inc was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $8,930 activity. Sodderland Jan Willem also bought $17,152 worth of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) shares. Daniels Kevin sold $8,222 worth of stock or 73 shares.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Midwest Bancorp, Cabot Microelectronics and Sabre – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Review For November 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of CCMP April 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. $578,605 worth of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) was sold by KLEIN BARBARA A. Another trade for 26,934 shares valued at $2.58 million was made by Naman Ananth on Monday, December 10.