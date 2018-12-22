Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31 million, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 11.28 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.07M, up from 679,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.85 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Among 10 analysts covering Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intelsat S.A. had 21 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 1 by JP Morgan. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 13 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform” on Monday, July 18. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 29. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 5.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Just Doubled My Position In GE, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Why I Like This Stock Today – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Should I Do With My General Electric Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: What Am I Missing With These Beaten-Down Offshore Drilling Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.72 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Offers Downside Protection, Susquehanna Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Will Profit (More) As A Low-Cost Leader – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas: Key Takeaways For The Third Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What to Look For in BlackBerry’s Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.’s Q2 Is Going To Knock Your Socks Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Thursday, May 10. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $2700 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Wednesday, October 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 9. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 18 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11. As per Wednesday, September 28, the company rating was reinitiated by GMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by Cowen & Co. Williams Capital Group initiated it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, August 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 30.