Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.15M, up from 196,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 72.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59 million, up from 28,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 742,258 shares traded or 85.37% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 29.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $118.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 17,400 shares to 14,150 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,782 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month – The Motley Fool” on March 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Vermilion Stock? – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Doubtful August – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink names another Level 3 vet to C-suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vermilion Energy had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) on Thursday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of VET in report on Tuesday, April 17 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold”. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Goldman Sachs.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 233,815 shares to 31,550 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Autus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 14,638 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Pictet Bancorporation Trust Ltd has 22,220 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,262 shares. 6,450 were reported by Paloma Prns Mngmt. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blair William & Il has 0.69% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 501,903 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt invested in 3,520 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 1,148 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). At Fincl Bank reported 13,787 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – New Addition To Even Financial Leadership Looks To Make API Expansion A Priority – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: MidOcean, L Catterton, Cholula, Waitr Holdings, P&G – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Monday, January 25 with “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $240.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rafferty given on Thursday, November 10. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $239 target in Friday, January 29 report. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, October 12. As per Tuesday, September 22, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks.