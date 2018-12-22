Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 15.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 380,000 shares with $62.50 million value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) stake by 34.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 95,200 shares with $1.20M value, down from 145,200 last quarter. Minerva Neurosciences Inc now has $237.12M valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 326,766 shares traded or 83.21% up from the average. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has risen 41.96% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 09/04/2018 – MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES SCREENS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MIN-117 TO TREAT MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER; 17/05/2018 – Journal of Clinical Psychiatry Publishes Positive Results of Cognitive Performance From Phase 2B Trial of Roluperidone, Under Development by Minerva Neurosciences for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia; 05/03/2018 – MINERVA APPROVES BUYBACK PLAN OF UP TO 4.83M VOTING SHRS; 05/03/2018 – MINERVA 4Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +9.2%; 21/03/2018 – Minerva Labs Launches Install-Free Remote User Protection to Safeguard Enterprises from Unmanaged Endpoints; 30/04/2018 – Minerva Neurosciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-9; 08/05/2018 – Minerva Labs Recognized as 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL114.7M; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA CANCELS BOND SALE, TENDER OFFER

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Teligent Inc New stake by 150,000 shares to 283,081 valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Encompass Health Corp stake by 24,700 shares and now owns 35,800 shares. Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) was raised too.

Analysts await Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerva Neurosciences Announces New Patent Application for MIN-117 Related to Broad Effect on Pain – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Reports New Patent Application for MIN-117 Related to Broad Effect on Pain – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minerva’s roluperidone shows encouraging action in preclinical study – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minerva Neurosciences reports Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minerva continues rally, up 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $52.01M. On Tuesday, September 11 Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.13M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Stretch Colin sold $117,840 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $871,068 was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, September 24. 10,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.00 million were sold by Wehner David M.. $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M worth of stock or 61,103 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Argus Research.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Zogenix Inc stake by 134,249 shares to 2.19 million valued at $108.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 1.49 million shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.