Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 99.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,670 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.55M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17 million shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CVS set to close $69B Aetna merger after final state approvals – Boston Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: A Great Value Opportunity For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CVS stores plan to shift focus from products to health care services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can You Get Excited About Caesars Entertainment? – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Caesars Entertainment Stock Worth a Look on This Dip? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment updates guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted Nasdaq Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pennsylvania casinos petition for iGaming approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.