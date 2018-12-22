Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.32, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 33 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 23 sold and reduced their holdings in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 15.50 million shares, down from 15.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 14.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 501.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 65,250 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 25.27%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 78,250 shares with $4.72M value, up from 13,000 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.35 million shares traded or 213.79% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 21.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Caused Huge Outflows in Regional Bank ETFs in November – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Ways To Profit From The Dodd-Frank Reform – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “33 Stocks For May 2017 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2017.

Among 5 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. East West Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target. Morgan Stanley maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $61 target. The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 20.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 45,700 shares to 15,549 valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 538,512 shares and now owns 2.46M shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold EWBC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 120.21 million shares or 1.10% less from 121.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 29,442 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 414,409 shares. Stifel Financial holds 81,209 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Limited Com owns 204,365 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% or 101,196 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,179 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 41,122 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,152 shares. 5,111 are owned by Daiwa Securities Gru. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pinebridge Invs LP has 106,115 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company holds 69,131 shares. Moreover, Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 14.94M shares.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 3.46M shares traded or 407.00% up from the average. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has declined 31.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC)

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 144,267 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 22,500 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.01% in the stock. Indexiq Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 44,988 shares.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $303.25 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $394 activity.

More notable recent Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2018 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orchid Island Capital declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Orchid Island Capital Q3: NII falls 23% – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Followers Drum 43 Dynamite December Stocks And Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.