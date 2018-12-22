Calamos Advisors Upped Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Stake By $374,625; Xencor (XNCR) SI Decreased By 9.5%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. XNCR’s SI was 2.63 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 2.91M shares previously. With 217,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s short sellers to cover XNCR’s short positions. The SI to Xencor Inc’s float is 5.83%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 694,221 shares traded or 168.97% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 68.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.55% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) stake by 6.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 2,997 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 47,275 shares with $5.95M value, up from 44,278 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equit now has $12.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.80M shares traded or 166.12% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carriers Confront GM Shutdown – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HEXO Corp, licensed cannabis company, delivers on commitment to seek a listing on the NYSE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Gulfmark Offshore Inc stake by 13,200 shares to 31,716 valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) stake by 2,922 shares and now owns 49,913 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 14 to “Top Pick”. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 17.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $12.17 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Friday, November 30. Shigenaga Dean A sold 9,000 shares worth $1.17 million. Ryan Daniel J sold $893,620 worth of stock. $1.28 million worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Andrews Thomas J. Another trade for 450 shares valued at $55,004 was made by Cain James P on Thursday, November 1. 3,000 shares were sold by Freire Maria C, worth $386,010 on Thursday, August 16. The insider Moglia Peter M sold $623,350.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold ARE shares while 118 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 103.51 million shares or 0.91% more from 102.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Copeland has 76,058 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lasalle Mgmt Secs Ltd Com holds 84,911 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 6,200 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 236,299 shares. Aperio Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 20,016 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 59,129 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management stated it has 32 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 204,102 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 20,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 1,811 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 54,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 279,453 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xencor had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 0.65% less from 46.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 10,812 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 5,489 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 42,088 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0% or 471 shares. 7.62M were accumulated by Primecap Ca. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 6,168 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 21,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 6,265 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0% or 3,313 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,404 shares in its portfolio. 28,419 are owned by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 23,100 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Presents Initial Data from Phase 1 Study of XmAb14045 in AML at ASH – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, IPOs (Dec. 2-8) – Benzinga” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.03 million activity. Foster Paul A sold 3,659 shares worth $146,726. Shares for $2.01M were sold by Baracchini Edgardo Jr. STAFFORD JOHN S III sold 1,000 shares worth $48,054.