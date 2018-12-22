Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,889 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 82,263 shares with $13.53M value, up from 80,374 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Trying to Protect Bikini Photos, But It’s Not Easy; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’

ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) had an increase of 95.56% in short interest. XNGSF’s SI was 695,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 95.56% from 355,700 shares previously. It closed at $9.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wright Incorporated stated it has 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8.94M are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 431,873 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Senator Investment Gp LP has 2.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Co holds 3.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 617,531 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,988 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 2,068 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 31,483 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 4,463 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.04% or 2,721 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Mngmt stated it has 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Augustine Asset Management owns 2,622 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Stretch Colin sold $115,710. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold 157,300 shares worth $27.29M. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of stock. Shares for $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Cox Christopher K had sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23 million. On Wednesday, November 14 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 was made by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 1,354 shares to 15,821 valued at $5.36M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 12,027 shares and now owns 156,070 shares. Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Another recent and important ENN ENERGY HOLDING (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018.