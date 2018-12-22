Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) had an increase of 9.52% in short interest. ALNA’s SI was 89,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.52% from 81,900 shares previously. With 19,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s short sellers to cover ALNA’s short positions. The SI to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.1%. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 77,999 shares traded or 174.62% up from the average. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has declined 40.40% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNA News: 12/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK TO MEET MILESTONES; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Existing Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund IOperating Expenses, Cap Requirements Into 2020; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $86.4 MLN, VS $94.5 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMA- EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.48; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR ALLN-177 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – ENGAGING FDA TO DISCUSS PURSUING ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY FOR PLANNED BLA SUBMISSION FOR ALLN-177 IN PATIENTS WITH ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA; 10/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $21; 21/04/2018 – DJ Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Marsh And Mclennan Cos (MMC) stake by 14.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 236,983 shares as Marsh And Mclennan Cos (MMC)’s stock declined 1.83%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1.89M shares with $156.32M value, up from 1.65M last quarter. Marsh And Mclennan Cos now has $39.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72M shares traded or 145.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corporation accumulated 3,600 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Com holds 0% or 32,370 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). M&R Incorporated reported 145 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,612 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 32,665 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.68M shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 45,183 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr. Parkside Finance Financial Bank reported 241 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 13,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 10,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 3.03 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl accumulated 190,138 shares. Essex Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 28,622 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.83 million activity. 80,646 shares valued at $6.83M were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Wednesday, August 29.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 88,392 shares to 1.10M valued at $28.60 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 41,144 shares and now owns 577,481 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $97 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”.

