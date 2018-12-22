Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 11.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 8,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01 million, up from 69,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 9.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,905 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.28M, down from 82,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 828,080 shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 18.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 10 by Pacific Crest. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Needham. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Thursday, June 29 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 6. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Thursday, February 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 18. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 28 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 91,680 shares. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 0.05% or 6,457 shares. Gotham Asset Limited reported 28,333 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 80,207 shares. Laffer owns 51,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania stated it has 1.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,893 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 269,809 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 157,832 shares. Icon Advisers Co has 0.27% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 3,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hanson Mcclain reported 2,639 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd owns 46,975 shares. 48,181 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $591.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Cormick & Co Inc N (NYSE:MKC) by 2,415 shares to 43,074 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,183 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. JACK’s profit will be $33.47 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.83% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $77.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 64,833 shares to 354,042 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 352,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold JACK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.15 million shares or 11.24% less from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 148,441 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 2,151 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,306 shares. 1,317 are owned by Ancora Advsr Limited. Jane Street Ltd Liability owns 11,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. J Goldman And LP has invested 0.07% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% or 3,352 shares in its portfolio. Blue Harbour Gru Limited Partnership holds 24,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 6,250 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Panagora Asset Management invested in 1,765 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 5,412 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Emerald Advisers Inc Pa invested in 0.52% or 169,231 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 38 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. Shares for $42,778 were sold by MELANCON PAUL D. Blankenship Mark H sold $102,564 worth of stock. 1,945 shares were sold by RUDOLPH PHILLIP H, worth $170,502. FOX VANESSA C sold $21,214 worth of stock. $36,730 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was sold by DIRAIMO CAROL A. The insider COMMA LEONARD A sold $1.01M.

Among 20 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc. had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. As per Tuesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, November 20. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 14 by Telsey Advisory. The company was maintained on Friday, February 12 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Wunderlich. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 18 to “Sector Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 5 to “Neutral”.