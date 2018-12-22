Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05M, down from 675,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 347,529 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 45.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 83.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 8,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, up from 9,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 138.10% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. CALX’s profit will be $4.25M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Calix Inc. had 19 analyst reports since September 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by Northland Capital. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Northland Capital to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CALX in report on Friday, October 30 to “Hold” rating. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $700 target in Monday, August 7 report. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 9 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 2. Jefferies maintained Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) on Friday, March 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 8.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Calix (CALX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Calix, Inc (CALX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Innovation Awards Recognize Outstanding Achievements from Six Broadband Service Providers – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Firefly Fiber Broadband Partners with Calix to Leverage End-to-End Solutions that Deliver World Class Broadband and Wi-Fi Services While Preparing for the Future of the Smart Home – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.96, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CALX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.96 million shares or 2.05% less from 28.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Group has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 29,673 shares. 2,918 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce. 1 are owned by Bessemer Gru Inc. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 67,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Ameritas Incorporated holds 3,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 9,429 shares. The California-based Aperio Ltd has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Menta Cap Ltd Company owns 57,880 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 261,285 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bancorp reported 50,750 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 46,180 shares.

More important recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $289.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,325 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 4 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, January 4 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, January 5, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $225.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. Deutsche Bank upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, February 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,230 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company. Washington Tru reported 89,262 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,360 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust accumulated 0% or 22 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 11,965 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated, New Hampshire-based fund reported 20,041 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.07% stake. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 15,124 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cadinha And Lc holds 775 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 950 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 11,693 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. S&Co owns 825 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. M Securities holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 883 shares.